IRISH HUMILIATION

Belfast: Ireland produced arguably the finest result in their cricketing history, defeating reigning T20 World Cup champions India by one run in the second T20I to complete a sensational 2-0 series sweep at Stormont on Sunday.

Defending 154, the hosts struck decisive early blows through left-arm spinner Jai Moondra, whose remarkable spell of 3/32 ripped through India’s star-studded top order. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma fell for first-ball ducks before skipper Shreyas Iyer was bowled, leaving India reeling at 19 for three.

The visitors never fully recovered despite a fighting 55 from Tilak Varma, who battled difficult batting conditions with maturity while wickets continued to tumble around him. Harshit Rana’s late assault of 21 off 10 balls briefly revived India’s hopes before he fell off the penultimate delivery, leaving India stranded on 153 for nine.

Earlier, Harry Tector’s composed 53 and Ben Calitz’s aggressive 37 guided Ireland to 154 for eight after India had reduced them to 48 for three. Debutant Prince impressed with three wickets, while Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh claimed two apiece to restrict the hosts.