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Kanishka bags boxing bronze for Goa

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Panaji: Kanishka Nimboriya clinched a bronze medal for Goa in the girls’ 58kg category at the 5th Under-15 (Sub-Junior) National Boxing Championships 2026, held at Jalandhar, Punjab

A trainee of the RCC SDM Boxing Coaching Centre, Kanishka produced an impressive run to the semifinals with two dominant victories. She began her campaign by defeating her Uttar Pradesh opponent 5-0 in the preliminary round before registering another unanimous 5-0 win over Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinals.

Kanishka’s impressive run ended in the semifinals, where she went down 0-5 to a boxer from Haryana, settling for the bronze medal.

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