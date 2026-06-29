The Magnificent Messi

His sixth goal in this World Cup helps Argentina beat Jordan 3-1

Argentina maintained their perfect World Cup group-stage record with a 3-1 victory over Jordan at Dallas Stadium on Saturday. Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring with a superb free-kick before Lautaro Martínez doubled the advantage from the penalty spot just before halftime.

Jordan threatened a comeback when substitute Mousa Al Tamari pulled one back midway through the second half, but Lionel Messi, introduced from the bench, put the result beyond doubt with a trademark free-kick in the 80th minute. The win ensured Argentina finished top of Group J with three wins from three and extended their unbeaten momentum heading into the knockout rounds against Cabo Verde.

CR7 off course

Portugal miss out on top spot after 0-0 draw against Colombia

Colombia secured top spot in Group K after holding Portugal to a goalless draw in an entertaining contest at Miami Stadium. The South Americans created the better chances throughout and thought they had snatched a dramatic winner in stoppage time when Davinson Sánchez headed home, only for VAR to rule the goal out for a marginal offside.

Despite Portugal’s attacking threat through Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, Colombia controlled large spells of the match and finished with 24 shots. The draw was enough for Néstor Lorenzo’s side to finish above Portugal in the standings and set up a Round of 32 clash against Ghana, while Portugal advanced as runners-up and will face Croatia.