Porvorim flyover gets final push

Special Correspondent

Panaji

A major infrastructural milestone was achieved on Saturday with the erection of the final span of the Porvorim flyover on the national highway 66.

This installation of the final span of the elevated corridor marked a significant step towards faster and smoother connectivity for the people

of Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who performed a ritual marking the installation of the span, said that this important infrastructure project is his government’s continued commitment towards modern road infrastructure, reduced traffic congestion and improved ease of travel under the vision of Viksit Goa.

He extended his compliments to all engineers, officials, workers and agencies associated with this landmark project for their dedicated efforts and

timely execution.

Minister for Public Works Digambar Kamat and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte were also present.

The work of the flyover is expected to be finished within the

next 10 days.

The officials have stated that the flyover is on track for opening to traffic in September, before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 641 crore, the 5.15 km elevated six-lane corridor is expected to ease traffic congestion along the busy Porvorim stretch. It stands

on 88 pillars.