Calangute belt records 128% surge in traffic violations from Jan to May

Amresh Parab

Panaji

The Calangute coastal belt recorded a 128 per cent increase in traffic violations between January and May this year, the highest among all traffic jurisdictions

in Goa.

According to traffic police, the violations were committed by both tourists and local residents, with riding without a helmet and illegal parking emerging as the most common offences.

The Calangute traffic cell registered 7,051 traffic violations during the five-month period this year, compared to 3,092 cases during the corresponding period last year. The cell’s jurisdiction covers Baga, Sinquerim, Candolim, Calangute, Saligao and Sangolda.

Calangute traffic cell in-charge Brendan de Souza attributed the sharp rise in violations to stricter

traffic enforcement.

The traffic cell has also registered around 300 cases of drunken driving and riding this year, the highest among all traffic cells and police stations in the state, de Souza said.

“Not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is the most common traffic violation we have noticed. While we have been issuing challans to violators, we are also conducting awareness campaigns on the importance of wearing helmets. We also create awareness about other road safety measures and urge riders and drivers to follow traffic rules,” de Souza said.

He said illegal parking remains another major concern in the region.

“The roads are narrow and need to be kept free from obstructions at all the times. Not only tourists but even locals park their vehicles along roads without realising the consequences. Such irresponsible parking often leads to traffic congestion in the area,” he said.

Despite limited manpower, de Souza said the traffic cell has continued to manage traffic regulation and enforcement effectively.

Statewide, the Goa Police recorded 87,563 traffic violations across 62 categories between January and May this year, averaging nearly 600 cases a day. Riding without a helmet accounted for 39,808 cases, or more than 45 per cent of the total, followed by 17,262 cases of overspeeding.

The police also registered 1,453 cases of using a mobile phone while driving or riding and 1,301 cases of driving or riding under the influence of alcohol.

The data also showed 14,301 parking-related violations, including 3,979 cases of parking in no-parking zones, 8,723 cases of dangerous parking and 1,599 cases of unauthorised parking.