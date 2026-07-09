Power dept fast-tracks cabling works as Navelim battles outages

NT Reporter

Margao

The Electricity Department is accelerating the commissioning of its newly laid underground cabling network and charging new transformers in Navelim as part of a long-term effort to address recurring power disruptions in the constituency.

Officials said some of the transformers connected to the new underground network will be commissioned within the next few days.

“The department is working to commission some of the transformers connected to the newly laid underground cables within the next few days, which should provide some relief to the general public. The staff has been working tirelessly to restore power supply in the affected areas,” said assistant engineer Sharad Naik.

The move comes amid growing complaints from residents over frequent, unannounced power outages. Over the past several days, citizens have expressed severe frustration, accusing the department of negligence and of failing to attend to distress calls made to the local sub-station during breakdowns.

Tempers flared recently when an agitated group of residents, accompanied by local panchayat members, confronted electricity officials, demanding immediate accountability.

Senior electricity officials said the recent spate of power failures was primarily due to natural causes rather than administrative lapses. According to the department, heavy monsoon rains accompanied by strong winds caused large trees and branches to fall onto overhead transmission lines. The resulting damage led to snapped conductors and severely damaged several electricity poles across the village, making restoration work more difficult.

Officials said the transition from overhead lines to an insulated underground network is expected to significantly reduce disruptions caused by falling trees, vegetation and adverse weather.