Rail double-tracking issue should bedebated during monsoon session: Mauvin

NT Reporter

Panaji

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Tuesday said that the government has already deliberated on the issue of the rail double-tracking project in the Assembly and that it should necessarily discuss the same during the forthcoming monsoon session.

“Parliament and assemblies are the best places to debate on public issues,” he said, adding, “However, that does not mean people should refrain from protesting in support of their issues, as it is their democratic right.”

Residents of Velsao have launched a protest against the rail double-tracking project, with Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai and former Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar joining villagers in their demonstrations.

Speaking further, Godinho said that the double-tracking project is not a recent undertaking and had started long back, although it has been pending for a long time, with the matter moving back and forth.

“I don’t think there has been any injustice on the public as far as this issue is concerned,” he said, maintaining that the administration has handled the issue leniently, or else it would have taken a hard

decision.

On the limited three-day period of the monsoon session, he said that even during the three-day period, Opposition MLAs can take up many subjects, as the House can work till late at night.