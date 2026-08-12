71 dengue cases detected at SGDH in first 10 days of Aug

NT Reporter

Margao

The South Goa District Hospital (SGDH) has detected 71 dengue-positive cases in the first 10 days of August, compared with 91 cases in the entire month of July.

“There were two sets of figures for dengue cases at the hospital — those detected through tests conducted in its laboratory and those involving patients admitted to the hospital,” said SGDH medical superintendent Dr Rajendra Borkar, while urging people with fever and headache to get tested and take preventive measures to avoid water stagnation in their surroundings.

In May, before the rains began, the hospital recorded eight dengue admissions and nine laboratory-detected positive cases. In June, the figures rose

to 29 admissions and 39 laboratory-detected positive cases.

In July, the number increased to 79 admissions and 91 positive cases detected in the hospital laboratory. As of August 10, the hospital had recorded 27 admissions and 71 positive cases.

“So if we look at it, in July, there were 79 admissions throughout the month and 91 positive cases. Whereas by just August 10, we have 27 admissions and 71 positive cases detected. So we can definitely be sure that there is a rise in dengue cases,” he said.

Dr Borkar said dengue was a pre-monsoon or peri-monsoon disease because the mosquitoes that spread it breed in clean, stagnant water. He said intermittent rainfall, with rain followed by several days without rain, creates conditions suitable for dengue mosquitoes to breed.

“Dengue is an indoor biter and indoor breeder which means most of its breeding locations are very much near residential houses,” he said.

Dr Borkar said the dengue mosquito is a multiple biter. “Unlike malaria, we don’t have any specific treatment for dengue. The patient recovers by himself; we only give supportive care. My request to all the people having a fever for more than 2 or 3 days or a severe headache is to immediately get a blood test done to rule out dengue, malaria, Japanese Encephalitis and get treated as early as possible,” he said.

He said people should not leave water stored in open containers and should observe a “dry day” every week by draining water stored or collected around their homes to prevent mosquito breeding.