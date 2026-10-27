Rane assures modern upgrades in Margao, backs Kamat for ’27 polls

Margao: Urban Development Minister Vishwajit Rane, on Monday, assured Margao residents that the historic Portuguese-era Margao Municipal Garden would be transformed into a modern facility.

He said that the proposed design would be presented and the foundation stone laid by December 15.

Rane was addressing a gathering in Margao after laying the foundation stones for the renovation of the Margao Municipal heritage building and a modern puzzle-parking system.

He also inaugurated the municipality’s newly renovated library.

The three projects have an estimated combined cost of Rs 20 crore. Rane also accepted two other demands raised by Margao MLA and PWD Minister Digambar Kamat for additional parking and recreational facilities in the town.

Rane promised to transfer Town and Country Planning Department land in Margao to the Margao Municipal Council after securing a resolution at the TCP board meeting scheduled for next month.

The transfer would enable the Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA) to pursue another paid-parking proposal.

He also assured action by December 15 on developing a futsal ground, sports arena and walking track through GSUDA on approximately 5,000 square metres of PWD-owned land near Daivadnya Hall.

Praising Kamat’s leadership and contribution to Goa’s development,

Rane appealed to Margao residents to support him in the forthcoming election, scheduled for early next year.

In his address, Kamat said that the day was historic for the people of Margao, as the foundation stone for the state’s first puzzle-parking facility had been laid.

“The project will be completed within eight months,” he said.

Kamat thanked Rane for accepting his three demands and praised the improvements to facilities at Hospicio Hospital, stating that the minister had consistently prioritised Margao.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Kamat said those opposing government proposals should present alternatives.

He said the renovated municipal building would rank among Goa’s best buildings and urged consultants and contractors to ensure that it was accessible to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Estimated at Rs 9.96 crore, the municipal building renovation will preserve its heritage character while improving accessibility and essential services. The plans include a new lift for barrier-free access, repositioned toilets, upgraded drainage and improved rainwater pipelines.

The puzzle-parking facility will come up behind the municipal building, where a foundation stone for a parking project was laid nearly 14 years ago, but the proposal did not materialise.

To be executed in engineering, procurement and construction mode, the automated system will accommodate 74 cars in approximately 1,500–2,000 square feet area.

It will feature a vehicle retrieval system activated through a missed call. Its metal structure can be expanded to accommodate 120 or 150 cars, with the possibility of providing parking for two-wheelers. Development is expected to take six to eight months, the project manager said.

According to the project manager, the Infotech Corporation of Goa implemented the Rs 38 lakh renovation of the Margao Municipal Council library. The renovated library has digital infrastructure, modern furnishings and Wi-Fi for community use.