Industries can now apply for lifetime pollution consent

Panaji: Industries in Goa will be able to obtain lifetime-valid Consent to Operate (CTO) from the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) under a revised regulatory framework, subject to annual fee payments. The framework also prescribes graded penalties for delayed renewals. The state government has notified the Goa Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules, 2025, and the Goa Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules, 2025. The rules were notified on September 29 and published in the Official Gazette on October 22.

Under the revised provisions, Consent to Establish will be valid for five years, while Consent to Operate will have lifetime validity, subject to the payment of annual fees. Establishments can also pay fees in advance for five years in the Red category, 10 years in the Orange category and 15 years in the Green category.

The rules prescribe late fees based on when an application for renewal is submitted. Applications made between 120 and 45 days before expiry will attract an additional fee of 25%, while applications submitted during the final 45 days before expiry will attract a fee of 50%. Applications submitted after expiry will attract a late fee equivalent to 100% of the prescribed fee.

The framework adopts the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 2025 classification of industrial sectors into Red, Orange, Green, White and Blue categories. The categorisation may be revised by the CPCB. Industries will continue to be required to install and operate pollution-control measures and sewage, effluent or waste-treatment systems to meet prescribed standards. The GSPCB will also retain the power to inspect premises, verify application details, monitor water quality and conduct environmental audits.

The Water Rules repeal the Goa Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules, 2021, while preserving earlier actions and orders that are consistent with the new provisions.