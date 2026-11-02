Registration for destination weddings to be simplified: CM

‘Pre-marital counselling centres to be set up’

Panaji : The state government will simplify the process of obtaining marriage registration certificates and make registration services more accessible to couples opting for destination weddings in the state,

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Sunday.

Speaking at the celebration of Registration Day at the Multipurpose Hall, Directorate of Art and Culture, Patto in the city, Sawant said the Registration Department would facilitate the easy availability of marriage certificates to attract more destination weddings to Goa.

He noted that marriage registration certificates have now become mandatory in several states, unlike earlier when Goa was among the few states that placed emphasis on compulsory marriage registration.

The government, he said, would take steps to make the process easier and more convenient.

The Chief Minister also announced that pre-marital counselling centres would be established at all designated centres in the state to help couples develop a better understanding of each other before entering married life.

Observing that marital breakdowns are not only confined to arranged marriages, Sawant said love marriages are also facing similar challenges, often due to a lack of mutual understanding between partners.

“It is not that only arranged marriages are breaking up. Love marriages are also crumbling. Therefore, there is a need for pre-marital counselling. In fact, the need is greater in the case of love marriages,” he said.

He added that counselling would help young people understand each other, prepare for marital responsibilities and address potential challenges, which could eventually contribute to reducing divorce cases.

The Chief Minister further announced that the department would introduce marriage certificates featuring colour photographs of the bride and groom as part of efforts to improve the registration process.

Emphasising the need to embrace digitalisation and modern technology, Sawant said the government was committed to making registration services faster, more transparent and citizen-friendly.

As part of the infrastructure upgrade, new office facilities are being developed at Bicholim and Valpoi, while a new registration office is planned at Cacora.

An upgraded online system will also enable citizens to obtain nil encumbrance certificates from anywhere, eliminating the need to visit registration offices in person.

He also highlighted plans to establish a separate office of the Inspector General of Registration in North Goa to strengthen the department’s administrative functioning and improve service delivery.

The observance of Registration Day was launched in 2018. It provides an opportunity to review the department’s performance, achievements and modernisation efforts.