Child rights panel takes note of sexual assault on minor by PI

Panaji : The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the alleged sexual assault on a minor girl by police inspector Vikas Deykar at the crime branch office in Ribandar.

In its communication, the commission expressed serious concern over the reported incident, particularly as the allegations involve a minor girl and a police officer entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining law and order and protecting citizens.

The commission took cognisance of the incident following reports published in newspapers and highlighted by electronic media on October 30, 2026.

The panel has also stressed the need to ensure that the identity and privacy of the minor victim are strictly protected at all stages of the proceedings.

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations and exercising its mandate to safeguard children’s rights, the commission has sought relevant documents from the authorities concerned.

It has requested the authorities to submit copies of the complaint, first information report and investigation report within three days of receiving the communication.

The police inspector has been placed under suspension and has been asked to report to Goa Reserve Police, Altinho.