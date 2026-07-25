RGP dissolves all committees; fresh polls in 45 days

NT Reporter

Panaji

In a major decision, the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) dissolved all its existing state, district, block, taluka and ward level committees as well as other organisational committees with immediate effect and announced fresh elections for all the executive committees within

45 days.

The communication was issued on Friday by St Andre RGP legislator Viresh Borkar in his capacity as the party’s national

president.

Borkar said that he was appointed national president during formation of the party. “The decision to dissolve the committees was taken, as office of the state RGP president is currently vacant, as also in view of the prevailing organisational situation and the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Borkar also said that the reorganisation is aimed at ensuring effective functioning and democratic representation within the party.

As part of the organisational overhaul, the party has revoked the June 16 termination of Aditya Dessai, Premanand Gaude, Vishal Gauns Dessai, Prashant Pagi, Rahul Naik, Dagley Fernandes, Melvin Da Silva, Licio Roncon, Manilla Shirodkar and Sanjan Naik.

The RGP has also suspended party general secretary Vishvesh Naik and treasurer Ajay Kholkar with immediate effect pending disciplinary inquiries into alleged violations of the party’s constitution and unauthorised actions.

The party has directed all members to cooperate with the election process, maintain organisational discipline and participate in the fresh organisational elections.

Meanwhile, Kholkar has asserted that the party constitution “does not recognise any national president” post and questioned the validity of the suspension order issued by the national president. He also said that he would seek legal opinion in the matter.