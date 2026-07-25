‘Central nods to Karnataka for Mhadei project kept on hold’

NT Reporter

Panaji

Minister for Water Resources Subhash Shirodkar on Friday said that the Centre has put the Mhadei project clearances for Karnataka on hold pending Supreme Court verdict.

He said that the Centre has informed the Karnataka government that environmental and forest clearances for the proposed Mhadei drinking water project will only be considered after the apex court resolves the long-pending interstate dispute between Goa and Karnataka.

The decision marks another setback for the proposed river-linking project despite Karnataka securing water allocation through the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal in 2018 and completing the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Goa continues to oppose the project, citing concerns over its impact on forests and wildlife.

With the Centre linking the statutory clearances to the Supreme Court’s decision, Karnataka will have to wait before moving ahead with construction, while Goa views the latest development as reinforcing its stand that no further approvals should be granted until the legal process is concluded.