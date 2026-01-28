Series of thefts rocks Bardez taluka

Gold, silver stolen from Mapusa flats

Mapusa: Thieves targeted two closed flats in a residential complex at Peddem in Mapusa, decamping with gold and silver valuables worth lakhs of rupees, police said. In a separate incident, attempts were made to break into two locked bungalows at Faj Colony in Madel–Tivim, said the police.

According to the police, the Mapusa incident occurred on January 23, when the accused allegedly gained entry into two flats by opening the main doors. The theft came to light around 8.30 am after neighbours noticed suspicious activity and alerted the police.

The flats belong to Vaibhav Gawde and Vaidik Srivastava. Police said Gawde was away at the time, while Srivastava, a student of a Vasco-based institution, visited his flat only once a week. Jewellery worth approximately Rs 12 lakh was stolen from Gawde’s flat, while gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 30-40 lakh were taken from Srivastava’s residence.

Mapusa police have registered a case of theft and formed multiple teams to trace the accused. Preliminary investigations suggest that the thieves conducted reconnaissance to identify locked flats before executing the theft.

Meanwhile, in Madel-Tivim, thieves attempted to break into two closed bungalows at Faj Colony. However, as the families had taken their valuables with them, the accused returned empty-handed. Police said one family had travelled to Kerala for a wedding, while the other was in Mumbai.

In another theft incident at Colvale, an accused targeted a locked house and decamped with valuables, including gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 20 lakh, along with cash of Rs 10,000. Police said the house owner had gone to a relative’s residence on January 15 and, upon returning, found that the main door had been broken open and the valuables stolen. An investigation is under way.

Thefts probe: Porvorim cops arrest 11 from Socorro

Panaji: Porvorim police have arrested 11 persons from Socorro, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, in connection

with multiple theft investigations including a recent break-in at a house in Zoswaddo, Socorro.

The incident came to light on Monday evening when the house owner’s brother returned and found the door lock broken. The thieves reportedly fled with only a digital video recorder (DVR), leaving other valuables untouched.

The break-in is believed to have occurred between Sunday evening and Monday evening while the family was away.

Police said the owner’s brother immediately informed authorities, and an inquiry confirmed that only the DVR was missing. Further investigation into the cases is ongoing.