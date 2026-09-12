Sewage issue at Colvale jail persists despite repeated cleaning, GHRC told

NT Reporter

Panaji

The sewage problem at the Central Jail, Colvale, has persisted despite repeated cleaning and maintenance work, with the jail authorities informing the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) that temporary arrangements are still being used to clear sewage.

The matter had come before GHRC following an email complaint received on August 26 from Adv Savio Travasso, nominee of the Board of Visitors, Central Jail, Colvale.

On August 27, the Commission issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Prisons and Principal Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), observing that the issue could amount to a violation of the human rights of inmates and prison staff.

The jail authorities said sewage chambers, septic tanks and overhead water tanks in different blocks were repeatedly cleaned between February and July 2026. Regular checks were also ordered after concerns persisted over clogged drains and sanitation.

The five-page submission records 30 separate reports of cleaning, repairs and maintenance activities across various jail blocks.

The authorities said soil tankers were being used regularly to clear sewage, with monthly expenditure of about Rs 20,000-30,000. The recurring overflows were attributed to the small diameter of existing drainage pipes and blockages caused by material entering the system. However, cleaning of the main water sump sought from PWD in July had “yet to be addressed”, according to the submission.

A status report was also sought after a joint SIDCGL-PWD inspection.