Sought scientific review of 153 mining leases in ESAs: Sawant

NT Reporter

Benaulim/Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state government has sought a scientific review of 153 mining leases falling within the eco-sensitive areas of the Western Ghats to determine whether eligible mineral resources can be opened for auction while ensuring the protection of ecologically fragile locations.

Addressing a conference of mining ministers and officials on reforms in the mining and coal sectors in a starred hotel in Benaulim, Sawant said the government had requested the Centre to review certain villages falling within the eco-sensitive areas based on scientific assessments and the applicable legal framework.

Sawant also highlighted the challenges faced by Goa in identifying land for compensatory afforestation.

Speaking in the presence of Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, he said the exercise would help identify mineral resources that could be considered for auction without compromising environmentally sensitive locations.

He said the state has limited land available for the purpose and sought guidelines from the Centre to find solutions within the existing forest and environmental laws.

“Pre-auction assessment of the area including existing religious structures, waterbodies and sensitive areas will help avoid delays after the auction. Regular review of operational and non-operational blocks will help to identify difficulties and facilitate timely commencement of mining.”

He said the state would also encourage further mineral exploration through notified private exploration agencies, with support from the National Mineral Exploration Trust.

Other proposed initiatives include developing dedicated mining corridors, regular dredging of inland waterways, desilting rivers and nullahs, and building capacity in barge construction. Timely payment of surface rights compensation and greater participation of local communities in mining activities would also remain priorities.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to environmental protection, Sawant said violations of environmental laws and prescribed mining conditions would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister also called for faster coordination among authorities responsible for mining, forest and environmental clearances to ensure smoother processing of mining projects.

Every mining operator would have to comply with environmental clearances, approved mining plans, pollution control requirements and other statutory safeguards, he said, adding that strict action would be taken against violators.

“Our forests, rivers, biodiversity and the health of people living in mining areas cannot be compromised for commercial interests. We welcome responsible mining with strict adherence to environmental conditions,” he said.

Outlining the state’s plans to strengthen the mining sector, Sawant said the government intended to reinforce the Directorate of Mines through recruitment, regular training and improved enforcement mechanisms. Drone surveys and satellite imagery would be increasingly used for monitoring mining activities.

The Chief Minister said the government’s priority is to bring more mining blocks and ore dumps into operation, increase employment opportunities and ensure that the benefits of mining reached the people of Goa.

The state has so far auctioned 17 mineral blocks, of which 16 have been operationalised. Goa’s annual mineral production has reached approximately 19.15 million tonnes, against the Supreme Court-prescribed upper limit of 20 million tonnes per annum, Sawant said.

He said Goa had the potential to increase its annual mineral production capacity to 45 million tonnes through fresh mining and the utilisation of existing ore dumps. This could generate an estimated annual revenue of around Rs 4,000 crore and create 4,000 to 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Highlighting the potential of dump mining, Sawant said an additional 20 dumps containing approximately 39 million tonnes of material had been auctioned, with the approval process currently underway. The first dump has already become operational, while efforts are being made to operationalise the remaining dumps.

The annual production potential from dump mining is estimated at around 25 million tonnes. Combined with fresh mining, this could take Goa’s overall mineral production capacity to 45 million tonnes annually.