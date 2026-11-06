Four new schemes to give fillip to startups

NT Reporter

Panaji

The state government provided further impetus to startups through four new schemes introduced in the Goa Startup Policy 2025. The schemes provide financial incentives ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 1 lakh per year and will benefit 130 startups.

With the new additions the state’s startup policy now comprises 12 schemes offering different types of startup support.

The schemes – Campus Innovation Scheme, Promotion & Marketing Assistance Scheme, Skill Enhancement Scheme, and Women Entrepreneur Vitality Scheme – are aimed at boosting student innovation, improving access to markets, re-skilling, and pushing women entrepreneurs towards new technologies.

The Campus Innovation Scheme is for students engaged in innovative business and research projects. It offers reimbursement of expenses up to Rs 50,000 per application.

The grant covers only actual expenses incurred on the project. The scheme will support 10 startups annually.

The Promotion & Marketing Assistance Scheme reimburses 50 per cent of the cost incurred for exhibition stall rentals, participation at national and international trade shows or exhibitions as well as travel for the said participation. The scheme’s maximum subsidy is of Rs 75,000, and can be availed by 40 beneficiaries.

To be eligible for the scheme, at least 50 per cent of the startup’s equity must be held by Goans continuously since the time of inception or the company needs to be operating in the state for at least the last 12 months.

The Skill Enhancement Scheme gives a one-time reimbursement of 50 per cent of the cost or up to Rs 1 lakh for enrolling in development courses or training in AI and emerging technologies from recognised institutions. The scheme may be availed by up to 30 startups every financial year. The institution should be recognised by an authorised government body such as AICTE, UGC, NBA, etc, and the course fee must be paid digitally.

The Women Entrepreneur Vitality Scheme is for early stage startups founded by women entrepreneurs. As per the scheme, women-led startups in the ideation, prototype, validation or early traction stages may avail a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 for 12 months.

The startups should be working in emerging technologies like AI, IoT, Drones, Robotics, AR/VR, AVGC, 3D Printing and more. This subsidy can be claimed for a maximum period of one year. The total number of beneficiaries under the scheme is for a maximum 50 startups each year.