SP Crime to inquire into advocate assault, HC told

NT Reporter

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa was informed on Wednesday that the Superintendent of Police (Crime) has taken charge as the inquiry officer (IO) to conduct a departmental inquiry into the assault on advocate Ankur Kumar and his client at Tembwada-Morjim.

The newly appointed IO has already secured registers and documents from the offices of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and the Mandrem police station.

During the hearing, the division bench comprising Justice Valmiki Menezes and Justice Hiten S Venegavkar said, “We express hope that the Superintendent of Police (Crime)

will conduct the inquiry impartially and in accordance with law by giving an opportunity to every individual who will be inquired into

by him.”

The deputy collector in charge of the demolition squad for Pernem submitted a status report detailing structures that have already been demolished and those that remain pending. To ensure financial accountability for the enforcement action, the Court directed that the estimated costs of each demolition, as quantified by the Public Works Department, be placed on record.

The proceedings also dealt with a structure identified as ‘B’ belonging to Dilip Morje. While the Court’s general position remains firm on the removal of illegal structures, it has temporarily halted the demolition of this structure until the next hearing to address concerns over its safety and structural stability.

The Court has directed a technical evaluation to determine whether partial demolition would be viable and safe at the site.

The High Court said, “The deputy collector in charge of the demolition squad shall take an opinion as to the stability of the structure ‘B’ and whether, after demolition of the first to third floor of that structure, the ground floor structure, if retained, would be structurally stable for human habitation.”

The stay on the demolition of structure ‘B’ is temporary and is intended to determine whether removing the upper three floors would create a hazardous situation if the ground floor is allowed to remain.

The public prosecutor said that the investigation was proceeding in the right direction, with a status report on the ongoing inquiries expected to be presented shortly. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing

on July 29.