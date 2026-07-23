Corroded roof sheets of Nehru stadium expose safety concerns, lack of upkeep

NT Reporter

Margao

The deteriorating condition of the roof at Nehru Stadium in Margao has prompted residents to seek immediate repairs, saying corroded metal sheets and structural damage pose a safety risk.

The roof above Gate No 8 is reported to be in particularly poor condition, with several metal roofing sheets and supporting channels showing extensive corrosion and damage.

“Even moderate winds during the ongoing monsoon could dislodge the weakened sheets.The damaged section overlooks a busy stretch of road used by pedestrians and motorists. If the rusted sheets are blown off, they could cause serious injuries or fatalities,” said residents.

With heavy rain and strong winds continuing across Goa, residents called on the Sports Authority and other departments concerned to carry out an immediate inspection and undertake the necessary repair and maintenance work.

They said preventive action should be taken before any accident occurs.

Sports Minister Ramesh Tawadkar on hearing about the deteriorated state of the stadium roof promptly issued directives to the authorities concerned. “I came to know only this morning that the roofing sheets at Nehru Stadium are in a dangerous condition and could collapse. I have instructed officials to carry out an inspection today itself, and the necessary repair work will be undertaken immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, the condition of the roof has also raised questions over the maintenance of the stadium.

Residents questioned whether the authorities were unaware of the deteriorating structure or had failed to act despite the visible damage.