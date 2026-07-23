Voices of support & dissent amplify, faultlines widen

NT Reporter

Panaji

The BJP Goa unit, led by president Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik, staged a protest near Congress House in Panaji on Wednesday, accusing the Congress of promoting “sponsored anarchy” and “manufactured chaos”.

Several state ministers, including Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Fisheries Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar, along with MLAs and party workers, participated in the demonstration.

BJP said the protest was against Rahul Gandhi’s demonstration outside the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi, describing it as a dangerous act and a serious security breach. Naik blamed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for creating chaos in the country. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the people will not tolerate any attempts to destabilise the country.

Heavy rain interrupted the protest march, forcing BJP workers to take shelter under the Congress House.

Reacting to the development, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee working president Sunil Kawthankar said, “Even nature has been fed up of BJP’s arrogance and lies. The rain washed away the ‘andhabhakts’ spreading hatred with cheap derogatory language, so much so that the few remaining had to take shelter under our office.”