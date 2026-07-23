S Goa advocates back CJP protest, demand action over NEET issue

NT Reporter

Margao

A group of young advocates from South Goa on Wednesday extended

their support to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), backing the youth-led movement’s ongoing national and local protests.

“The educational and systemic issues raised by the movement were not limited to Goa but reflected concerns across the country,” they told reporters

in Margao.

The advocates criticised Goa BJP vice-president Narendra Sawaikar over a social media post in which he referred to CJP-led student protesters as “cockroaches and termites”.

“The remark insulted the youth,” they said, warning that young people would respond through protests and elections if such statements continued.

The advocates said the issues raised by CJP were genuine. They referred to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak controversy and said 21 students

across India had died

by suicide due to systemic irregularities.

They supported CJP’s

demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying Goan students and their families were

facing similar difficulties

as students elsewhere in the country.

The development comes amid increasing political tensions over the issue. Goa Police recently registered an FIR against unidentified persons following a candlelight solidarity march held at Miramar Beach and Azad Maidan in Panaji.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has defended Sawaikar, saying the “termite” remark was not directed at the youth. Opposition parties have rejected the explanation.