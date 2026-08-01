State offers Rs 80k monthly to fresh GMC doctors for one-year tenure

NT Reporter

Panaji

The state government has notified a one-year voluntary engagement scheme for newly graduated MBBS doctors from Goa Medical College (GMC), as part of efforts to address the shortage of doctors in government health institutions.

Under the Voluntary Engagement Scheme, the Directorate of Health Services will send its hospital and health centre-wise requirement of doctors to GMC every year, preferably in January. GMC will prepare a consolidated list, including its own requirements, from MBBS graduates of the previous three academic years, subject to a maximum of 200 doctors.

The scheme, notified by the Department of Public Health, will first apply to the MBBS batch that passed out in the 2025-26 academic year.

Selected doctors will be paid a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 80,000 and designated as junior resident/medical officer.

To be eligible, candidates must have completed their MBBS from GMC, finished their compulsory rotatory internship and hold valid registration with the State Medical Council or the National Medical Commission. They must also be willing to serve at any government health institution in Goa.

The government has stated that the tenure will not ordinarily be extended and the engagement will not confer any right to permanent government employment.

Counselling and interviews will be held at GMC. The Dean will obtain the willingness of eligible graduates and their preferred places of posting based on merit in the MBBS course, with preference to the most recently passed-out batch. Candidates will choose postings in order of merit, with the highest-ranked candidate in each batch getting the first choice.

Selected doctors will serve six months at GMC and six months under the Directorate of Health Services. They may be posted at GMC, district or sub-district hospitals, community or primary health centres and other government health facilities.