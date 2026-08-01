Set up single-window system for water shortage plaint: Rights panel

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) has recommended that the state government establish a single-window mechanism within the Department of Drinking Water to handle complaints related to water shortages. It said residents should not have to approach multiple government departments to get their grievances addressed.

The recommendation came while disposing of a complaint concerning water shortage faced by residents of Lakeside Residency, Arpora.

During proceedings held on Friday, assistant engineer Osley Pais appeared on behalf of the Department of Drinking Water, while panchayat secretary Francis Fernandes and panchayat clerk Tushar Bandodkar represented the panchayat. The Commission noted that the department had produced documents showing that the water shortage had been resolved.

While taking note of the action, the Commission observed that the matter had been delayed as consumers were required to approach different departments before their grievance could be addressed.

The GHRC recommended that the government evolve a mechanism under which the Department of Drinking Water functions as the sole agency for receiving complaints and coordinating all related formalities, including accepting payments for road cutting wherever required.

“The consumers should be able to approach only the Department of Drinking Water, which shall be the sole agency for receiving complaints,” the Commission stated.

The GHRC has directed that copies of its order be forwarded to the Chief Secretary, the Department of Drinking Water and other authorities concerned. It has sought their comments and details of action taken or proposed to be taken within 60 days, on or before September 30, the Protection of Human Rights

Act, 1993.