Gandhi mkt shopkeepers warn of shutdown over roadside vending

NT Reporter

Margao

Former deputy chief minister and Gandhi Market Vendors Association chief Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar has issued an eight-day ultimatum to the Margao Municipal Council (MMC), threatening to shut down the market if illegal roadside vending is not stopped immediately.

Addressing the media along with affected local vendors, Azgaonkar alleged that the MMC has done gross injustice to traditional vendors.

“They were brought here inside the market from the roadside following a strict High Court order. The majority of those affected belong to the OBC community and rely entirely on selling local vegetables in Gandhi Market for their livelihood,” Azgaonkar said.

He said that while the Gandhi market vendors obeyed the law, illegal roadside vending continues to flourish.

“Because of this, sales in both Gandhi Market and the New Market have completely affected. If we cannot sell our goods, how are we supposed to survive?” he said.

Azgaonkar demanded that MMC chief officer Madhu Narvekar and administrator Srineth Kothwale take immediate cognisance of the issue and clear the streets.

The vendors’ association backed Azgaonkar and warned that responsibility for any market disruption or public inconvenience would lie with the MMC administration.