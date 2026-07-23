‘Democracy dead’: Protesters turn BJP’s ‘termite’ remark into rallying cry

NT Reporter

Panaji

“Democracy has died,” read one of the placards held aloft by youth protesters gathered at Azad Maidan on Wednesday, where students protested against senior BJP leader Narendra Sawaikar’s reported remark referring to them as “termites”.

A large number of students declared, “We are those termites who will destroy this unaccountable power,” as they raised slogans against the government and reiterated their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

The protesters accused the BJP of “damaging

the country” and said

they would challenge the party in the next Assembly elections.

“We will continue our protest and will succeed,” they said.

Demanding accountability, the protesters said, “The BJP isn’t holding anyone accountable; Dharmendra Pradhan must resign.”

Santa Cruz-based social worker Rochelle Fernandes said she had warned that referring to Goa’s youth as “termites” would trigger a strong public reaction.

“Respect our youth; when students are insulted instead of being heard, public outrage grows. Goa’s youth deserve dignity, not derogatory labels,” she said.

A young woman using a wheelchair also joined the protest, expressing support for the agitation.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, who was present at the venue, questioned the heavy police deployment at Azad Maidan.