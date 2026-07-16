Springs poised for new lease of life

Hydrogeological survey to begin soon to preserve water flow at source

Shoma Patnaik

Panaji : A hydrogeological survey is expected to give a new lease of life to Goa’s natural springs, which have been neglected over the years.

The survey will be carried out by the National Institute of Hydrology for the rejuvenation of springs. The project aims at augmenting groundwater for farmers and increasing the area under irrigation for cultivation.

The project will be pursued under the spring shed development scheme of the Union government.

The Agriculture Department will implement the project over three years; funding for the first year has recently been approved and sanctioned by the Centre.

A tentative target of 75 springs for revival at a cost of Rs 2 crore has been set for the first year, disclosed a senior official on Wednesday. The hydrogeological survey will be carried out by the National Institute of Hydrology, regional office, Bengaluru. The state has about 500 natural springs which require restoration, according to the Agriculture Department. The spring rejuvenation project is aimed at the preservation of water flow at source, viz. in catchment areas. It will trace the source of the spring and the course of the running water. The project aims to bring back to life the natural aquifers.

“Springs support agriculture. Traditionally farming has always been based on natural water supply and in Goa localities rich in springs such as Madkai, Ponda, and Sanguem among others, have always grown crops,” deputy agriculture director Dattaprasad Desai said.

He said the NIH will recommend standard operating procedures and the technical measures to revive mountain springs to replenish the water table.

As springs continue to disappear in Goa due to urbanisation, the study is expected to shed light on their present condition. The study will give direction on the best places to recharge water by way of digging trenches, identifying the catchment area for rainwater harvesting, according to the department.