Goa tourism to get AI boost

Mechanism, 2 heritage-themed vessels planned

Special Correspondent

Panaji: The state tourism ecosystem will soon receive an AI boost through a sovereign AI-powered tourism platform backed by cutting-edge digital infrastructure and two futuristic heritage cruise vessels.

The Tourism Department has floated a request for proposal (RFP) for the conceptualisation, development, financing, implementation, operation and maintenance of an ‘integrated sovereign AI-driven experience tourism platform and infrastructure’, aimed at offering visitors a seamless, personalised and technology-driven travel experience.

The project is to be implemented in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Among the standout features of the project is the introduction of two premium 45-metre, approximately 200 passenger capacity, AI-integrated heritage-themed passenger vessels that will combine Goa’s maritime legacy with immersive technology.

The vessels are proposed to feature holographic and AR/VR storytelling, curated Goan cultural experiences, traditional cuisine and intelligent visitor management systems, creating a new attraction on Goa’s waterways.

The project also proposes a comprehensive AI-powered digital ecosystem featuring personalised itinerary planning, multilingual virtual travel assistants, real-time destination recommendations, integrated ticketing and cashless payments.

Under the project, the official Goa Tourism website will be completely redesigned, while a new mobile application will offer offline access, digital guides and augmented, virtual and extended reality experiences.

To support the platform, the selected private partner will establish a sovereign AI infrastructure comprising a central on-premise computing facility and Edge AI Micro Data Centres across key tourist destinations.

These facilities are expected to enable real-time crowd monitoring, faster data processing and smart destination management while ensuring that tourism data remains within a secure sovereign ecosystem.

The project also includes an integrated emergency response network with geo-tagged SOS services linked to local authorities, along with the creation of expert-verified multilingual digital content, 3D heritage assets and immersive narratives showcasing state’s historical, cultural and spiritual landmarks.

The concession will be awarded for an initial 30-year period, extendable by another 30 years based on performance.

The successful bidder will be required to commission the project within one year of signing the agreement.

The concessionaire will be allowed to generate revenue through premium tourism services, digital experiences, concierge offerings, merchandise and other approved activities, while paying the government either the quoted annual licence fee or five per cent of gross annual revenue, whichever is higher, from the second year onwards.

The tender document states that foreign entities are allowed to participate in the bidding process, provided they form a consortium with an Indian partner.