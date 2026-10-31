State govt inks Rs 5,000-crore LPG storage deal

Panaji: The Goa government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with energy trading group ANVI to develop a Rs 5,000-crore liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import and storage terminal at the Mormugao port, aimed at strengthening state’s energy security and reducing dependence on supplies transported by road from the neighbouring states.

The project is expected to support around 2,450 direct, indirect and induced jobs once operational, with at least 80% of the permanent direct jobs earmarked for Goans, according to ANVI.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on the second day of Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026.

The proposed terminal will be developed in two phases and include an LPG berth, storage facilities and a pipeline connecting the facility to the Mormugao port. The proposed investment is Rs 5,000 crore.

The first phase is expected to provide storage capacity of around 65,000 tonnes, equivalent to eight to nine months of Goa’s LPG consumption, according to the company. This will include an emergency reserve of at least 7,500 tonnes, covering 30 days of demand, to be released only on the state government’s instructions.

When fully operational, the terminal is expected to handle around three million tonnes of LPG annually and supply to Goa as well as parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra. The company said the facility would also enable imports from the United States and other regions outside the Gulf.

Sawant said the proposed institute under the agreement would help build skills for the energy sector. “The proposed Goa Institute of LPG and LNG Technology, under this MoU, will train up to 500 people a year for careers in Goa, creating a much-needed skill ecosystem for India’s energy sovereignty,” he said.

Founder of ANVI Ashutosh Verma said the terminal will give Goa its own reserve. “In March, Goa learnt what fifteen days of stock meant when the ships stopped coming. This terminal will make sure that never happens again,” he said.

According to the company, Goa consumes around 80,000 to 1,00,000 tonnes of LPG annually, with supplies arriving mainly by road from Mangaluru. During disruptions in March, commercial LPG supplies in the state fell to 20% of the normal levels, while household cylinder refill intervals increased from 15 to 25 days, it said.

The MoU is non-binding and the project remains subject to land allocation, detailed studies and statutory approvals. Construction of the first phase is expected to take 30 to 36 months after approvals. The final investment and timeline will be determined through a detailed project report.