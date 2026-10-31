CM directs swift aid, rehab for fire-hit Vasco vendors

Orders thorough investigation into cause of blaze

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed officials to expedite financial assistance to vendors affected by the recent fire in Vasco’s Sunday Market, identify a suitable location for their temporary rehabilitation and initiate reconstruction of the damaged market on priority.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in the city on Friday, Sawant said a review meeting was held to assess the situation, with particular emphasis on taking swift measures to restore livelihoods of the affected vendors and ensure that they receive the necessary assistance without further delay.

He said the departments concerned have been instructed to coordinate and take immediate steps to provide financial relief and arrange an alternative site for the vendors until the reconstruction work is completed.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to take up reconstruction of the fire-ravaged market on priority, stressing the need to restore normal business activities at the earliest and minimise the economic hardship faced by the affected traders. Apart from the rehabilitation and reconstruction measures, Sawant said he has ordered a thorough investigation into cause of the fire.

He also called for an inter-departmental inquiry into the alleged delay in emergency response.

It may be noted that a major fire broke out in the New Modern Municipal Market (Sunday Market) in Vasco on Wednesday night, gutting approximately 150 shops and destroying goods worth substantial amount. The incident caused extensive damage and was among the worst fire incidents witnessed in the recent past.

Fact-finding inquiry to look into lapses

Panaji: The state government has appointed Secretary (Revenue) to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the recent Vasco market fire incident.

In an order issued on October 30, the Home Department directed the inquiry officer to submit a comprehensive report, incorporating key findings and specific recommendations, within seven days.

The inquiry is tasked with examining the preparedness of the authorities concerned to deal with such emergencies, as well as evaluating the adequacy and availability of firefighting infrastructure, equipment and response mechanisms.

Additionally, the officer will assess the exact sequence and timeline of events, including the response time of respective authorities and inter-departmental coordination during the crisis.

The inquiry will determine whether any lapses, shortcomings or deficiencies contributed to the scale of the damage, and identify the responsibility of the officials or authorities involved where warranted.

The Revenue Secretary has been directed to suggest corrective measures to prevent recurrences and strengthen the overall emergency response system. The order specifies that the inquiry must be conducted objectively, empowering the officer to obtain relevant records and gather necessary statements from departments and agencies to establish the facts.