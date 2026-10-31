Govt revises land rates in 5 talukas, Panaji, Assagao see highest base

Panaji: The Revenue Department has notified revised minimum land rates for the financial year 2026-27 across Pernem, Bardez, Tiswadi, Salcete and Mormugao talukas, with base values ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 25,000 per square metre.

As per the notification, Panaji, Bambolim, Assagao, Anjuna, Candolim and Calangute have been assigned the highest base rate of Rs 25,000 per sq m. The rates for other prominent areas include

Rs 20,000 per sq m in Margao and Reis Magos, Rs 18,000 in Mapusa and Siolim, and Rs 15,000 in Vasco.

Among municipal areas, Panaji has been assigned a rate of Rs 25,000 per sq m, followed by Margao at Rs 20,000, Mapusa at Rs 18,000 and Vasco at Rs 15,000. Pernem and Cuncolim have been assigned rates of Rs 8,000 per sq m.

In Pernem taluka, Mopa, Morjim, Mandrem, Arambol and Querim have been assigned base rates of Rs 15,000 per sq m.

The notified values are base rates applicable to S1 settlement-zone land measuring up to 1,000 sq m. The actual minimum value will be determined after taking into account plot size, zoning and the category of land.

Under the prescribed provisions, plots measuring up to 500 sq m in S1 to S4 zones will receive a 30% reduction in the base rate. Different adjustments have also been prescribed for commercial, agricultural, orchard, forest, industrial and other categories of land.

Agricultural tenanted land will be valued at 20% of the prescribed minimum land value. In the case of comunidade land measuring up to 400 sq m in S1 to S4 zones, the base rate will be reduced by 50%.

The notification also provides special provisions for comunidade grants for which temporary or final possession orders have been issued under Legislative Diploma No. 2070 dated April 15, 1961. In such cases, the rate determined by the government at the time of allotment will be considered for calculating stamp duty at the time of registration.

Similarly, for plots allotted by the Goa Housing Board, the rate fixed by the Board at the time of allotment will be considered for stamp duty purposes when conveyance deeds are executed.

The notification further clarifies that the revised minimum land values will not apply to purchases made by mundkars from landlords under the Goa Mundkars (Protection from Eviction) Act, 1975, or by agricultural tenants under the Goa Agricultural Tenancy Act, 1964.

It also specifies separate reductions for land acquired by the government. For acquired land measuring up to 1,000 sq m, the base rate will be reduced by 50%. A 60% reduction will apply to areas measuring between 1,001 and 4,000 sq m, while land exceeding 4,001 sq m will attract a 70% reduction, irrespective of the zone.

The department has clarified that the notified minimum values are only broad guiding factors for determining compensation in land acquisition cases. The Land Acquisition Officer cannot apply these rates automatically and must consider the relevant circumstances while determining the compensation payable.