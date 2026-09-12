State-wide survey on stray dogs, cattle to begin on Oct 1

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, along with urban and rural local bodies, will conduct a state-wide survey of stray dogs, pet dogs and stray cattle from October 1 to 15, following directions from the High Court of Bombay at Goa.

The survey will collect area- and locality-wise data to assist in planning stray dog sterilisation.

The High Court said tentative stray dog census data had been placed before it but had not been finally collated. It directed a fresh data collection drive involving local bodies and government organisations.

Feeders and volunteers have been asked to contact their panch, councillor or corporator and provide information on stray dogs and cattle by September 25. From October 1, ward-wise surveys will record the number of stray dogs, their geo-location, gender and sterilisation status. The data will have to be submitted to the Animal Husbandry Department by October 22.

A separate door-to-door survey will identify pet dogs and promote sterilisation, vaccination, immunisation, deworming, waste management, responsible feeding and adoption.

For stray cattle, roads and highway stretches where they are frequently found will be identified, with geo-tagged lists and photographs. The NHAI, MoRTH, PWD and Transport Department will jointly identify affected highway stretches by November 15 and prepare an action plan for their removal and relocation by November 20.

The Secretary (Animal Husbandry) will meet departments concerned and NGOs by October 27 to decide whether sterilisation will be undertaken state-wide, district-wise or taluka-wise. The action plan, including allocation of areas to NGOs, must be placed before the High Court by October 30.

Municipalities must identify existing shelters and submit reports within two weeks. Where shelters do not exist, temporary shelters must be set up by October 3 pending permanent facilities, following the Animal Welfare Board of India SOP dated November 27, 2025. The matter is listed before the High Court on October 6.