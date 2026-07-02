Sweet success: Goa’s beekeepers society launches honey brand

Apiarists are mostly from mining areas

Shoma Patnaik

Panaji : In a sweet boost for local apiculture, the Bardez Beekeepers Society has officially launched the state’s first cooperatively produced honey brand, ‘Goa Amrutkmbha Honey’, hitting the shelves of the Goa State Horticulture Corporation (GSHC) outlets.

For the first time a registered society of small-scale, local apiarists has pooled and marketed their produce collectively in Goa.

Celebrated for its natural taste, the honey is packaged in glass jars, and the brand name is prominently displayed, directly supporting local farmers. For its debut batch, 20 member farmers supplied a total of 15 kilograms of honey—packaged in 30 jars—earning a rate of Rs 900 per kilogram.

According to Medha Monteiro, secretary of the Bardez Beekeepers Society, the brand received crucial institutional support. The North Goa district collector assisted with the trademark registration to secure livelihoods for farmers in the region’s mining belt. Concurrently, the North Goa District Mineral Foundation (DMF) mobilised beekeepers across mining villages to source the initial supply.

Before bottling, the honey underwent rigorous quality control. “The honey was collected from farmers in Advoi, Pale, Surla, and Sattari taluka who required handholding to meet market standards,” Monteiro said, noting that the processing stage included pasteurisation and precise moisture-content verification.

The brand was officially launched in May by North Goa district collector Ankit Yadav, who said the DMF would expand the project from 20 to 40 farmers.

The Bardez Beekeepers Society will handle training and marketing.

“The society will handhold these farmers for a year,” Monteiro added.

While Goa’s natural environment is highly conducive to apiculture, production has traditionally remained small-scale.

Dr Sachin Tendulkar, CEO of Atma (DMF) noted the significance of the launch: “There are only a few home-grown honey brands, which are owned by private entrepreneurs. This honey brand is the first by a cooperative body.”