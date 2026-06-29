‘Tackling drug menace needs govt, law enforcement, community efforts’

Panaji: Chief Secretary Dr V Candavelou on Sunday said society today faces two major challenges—digital addiction and drug addiction. He said that tackling the drug menace requires coordinated efforts by the government, law enforcement agencies and the community.

Public participation is key, he said, adding that awareness initiatives such as marathons play a role in sensitising society and strengthening the collective fight against drug abuse.

The Superintendent of Police, Anti Narcotic Cell, in association with the Narcotics Control Bureau, organised the ‘Run Against Narcotic Drugs’ 10 km marathon at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The event aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse while encouraging citizens to adopt a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

The marathon drew participation from citizens, students, youth, police personnel and representatives of various organisations, reflecting the community’s shared commitment to combating drug abuse. Director General of Police Alok Kumar flagged off the marathon and encouraged participants to actively support the fight against narcotic drugs.

Following the marathon, winners in the men’s and women’s categories were felicitated. Omkar Patil won the men’s category, while Swizel D’Souza secured first place in the women’s category. Both received a cash prize of Rs 5,000, along with a medal, memento and certificate in recognition of their achievement.