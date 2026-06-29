DRS outreach expands with demos in villages

Margao: The Goa Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS) expanded its statewide outreach with live demonstrations at several panchayats ahead of the scheme’s phased rollout.

Demonstrations were held in Agonda, Poinguinim (Canacona), Tivrem-Orgao, Velguem (Bicholim), Corgao, Morjim, Arambol (Pernem), Azossim, Taleigao (Tiswadi), Assagao and Parra (Bardez).

Participants were informed about the functioning of Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) and the wider DRS ecosystem, including eligible materials, QR-based identification and refund processing.

“The government launched this scheme with the objective of making villages free from discarded plastic and glass waste and promoting cleaner surroundings,” said Arambol panchayat secretary Rajat Navkar.

Arambol sarpanch Divya Gaondekar urged to residents to cooperate with the panchayat in making the initiative successful.

Residents tried the machines themselves and learnt that the deposit paid while purchasing a beverage is fully refunded when the empty container is returned. Some also enquired about QR codes and the collection and transportation of waste gathered through the RVMs, among other aspects, which were explained during the demonstrations.

“By encouraging the return of used beverage containers, we can reduce litter,” said Morjim sarpanch Vilas Morje.

“We will be getting an RVM installed at our panchayat,” said Velguem sarpanch Yogita Haldankar.