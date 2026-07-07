Thar rentals may face ban in Goa after surge in accidents

NT Reporter

Panaji

Faced with a surge in high-speed accidents, the state government is set to restrict Mahindra Thar sports utility vehicle (SUV) rentals, with Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho announcing on Monday that the State Transport Authority (STA) is likely to stop issuing and renewing licences for these vehicles to improve road safety.

Godinho also said that drunk driving leading to fatal accidents will now be prosecuted with charges “amounting to murder”.

Expressing concern over handling of Thar vehicle by drivers, Godinho said, “It has got too much of speed and no control, so they just go and bang.” He said that irresponsible behaviour such as taking selfies while speeding has contributed to frequent crashes and added that “further permission for Thar perhaps will not be given” as the government moves to regulate the transport sector more strictly.

Godinho said that a formal written circular has been issued to police with “clear instructions” to immediately arrest offenders and seize vehicles driven in an inebriated state.

Justifying the severe measures, the minister said that reckless behaviour “amounts to murder” and therefore, offenders “will be booked under all sections” relevant to such a serious crime.

Speaking about earlier difficulties in enforcement, particularly regarding vehicle ownership and non-local registration, Godinho said the new directive ensures that vehicles from any state will be seized immediately. He said that both, the driver and the vehicle provider will be booked under all the relevant sections.

Compounding these road safety challenges, the transport department has uncovered widespread manipulation of mandatory speed governors by rental car and taxi operators. Authorities have booked over 200 cases since June for violations that they say are undermining safety measures.

Enforcement officials discovered that operators are employing increasingly sophisticated methods to bypass the speed limiting devices, including complete disconnection of the systems and installation of hidden toggles.

“Because the vehicle doesn’t pick up speed, many are disconnecting the device,” an official said. “Some have been placing switches underneath to connect and disconnect it.”

The transport department has implemented strict penalties of Rs 10,000 for speed governor violations and is recommending temporary permit suspensions for repeat offenders.

While some claim that authorised dealers and fitters are complicit in the tampering, enforcement officials dismissed the idea.

“Many people are claiming that the fitters themselves are doing this, but we don’t believe it,” an official said. “If I have permission to fit something, why would I disconnect it and give it to you?” Instead, the authorities believe the operators are turning to unauthorised mechanics and outside garage operators to alter the devices outside of legitimate channels.