Three AEs among 13 power dept employees suspended

NT Reporter

Panaji

Cracking the whip on negligence following internal inquiries, the state government on Thursday suspended 13 personnel from the Electricity Department, including three assistant engineers (AEs), three junior engineers and subordinate staff, on charge of dereliction of duties in connection with electricity related fatal accidents.

Apart from this action, showcause notices have been issued to two executive engineers and one assistant engineer.

This is for the first time that such a punitive action has been initiated by the government.

The crackdown comes on the heels of two fatal incidents in Bicholim, one in Xelpem, Sanguem and another one in Verna.

The Directorate of Vigilance suspended three AEs – Emlesh Gaonkar, Suraj Palekar and Vikram Karekar. The order was issued by Vigilance Director Amarsen Rane on July 30.

During the period that the order shall remain in force, the headquarters of the officers (AEs) shall be the office of the Chief Electrical Engineer, Electricity Department, Vidyut Bhavan, Panaji, the order said.

The department also suspended 10 personnel in connection with the incidents. Those suspended are junior engineers Saeesh Satardekar, Akshay Bomo Rekdo and Raj Satyavan Manjrekar, linemen/wiremen Kedar Mandrekar and Sudesh Gad, assistant linemen/wiremen Pradip Gaddi, Pramod Kalkekar and Srikant L Pujari, and line helpers Ritul R Naik and Ghanasham G Parwar.

Showcause notices have been issued to executive engineers Uday C Kudalkar and Gangu R Kuttikar, as also to AE Sameer Chodankar.

Sources hinted that the government is likely to crack the whip on more erring personnel of the department.

Sources said the conduct of these personnel was found to be negligent during internal inquiries conducted by the department in connection with incidents reported in their respective jurisdiction.

It may be recalled that recently a line helper died after suffering electric shock while trimming tree branches using a container lift in Assonora.

In another incident in Xelpem, Sanguem a labourer died and four others were injured while putting up an electricity pole.

An ITI student died reportedly due to electrocution. The police had booked a lineman/wireman and the owner of the premises in this connection, alleging negligence during electrical installation work in the house in Maulinguem, Bicholim.

Last week a cleaner died in Verna after a live overhead wire snapped and fell on a mini-tempo in which he was travelling.