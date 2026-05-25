Trees fall on houses, vehicles & power lines across Bardez after heavy rain

Mapusa: Following heavy rains, several incidents of treefall were reported in Mapusa and surrounding areas, with losses estimated at over Rs 1 lakh.

According to the Mapusa Fire Station, around 14 emergency calls were received since Saturday night reporting treefall incidents on roads, houses, electricity cables and compound walls at various places, including Camurlim, Tivim, Parra, Acoi, Khorlim, Madel and Moira.

In Moira, a tree fell on a house at Bambordem belonging to an elderly woman, damaging roof sheets and a water pipeline.

A team of fire personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the branches. The loss was estimated at around Rs 20,000.

Another incident was reported in Colvale, where a coconut tree fell on a house causing damage estimated at over Rs 5,000.

Similarly, another call was received from Assagao, where a tree fell on the roof of a structure in which three scrap two-wheelers were parked. A loss of around Rs 50,000 was estimated in the incident.

A major operation was also carried out at Nagao, where a huge tree fell on three parked vehicles. Mapusa fire personnel, along with staff from the Porvorim and Pilerne fire stations, undertook a joint operation to clear the massive branches. The exact loss in the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Fire officials stated that continuous heavy rain and gusty winds had weakened several trees and branches, resulting in multiple incidents across the Bardez taluka. However, no casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

Besides attending to treefall emergencies, Mapusa fire personnel also rescued a dog that had fallen into a deep well at Quital in Aldona.