Goa’s ageing population faces rising financial stress: Study

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji: With 11.2% of Goa’s population now elderly — higher than the national average of 8.6% — a study has warned that the state’s ageing population is facing growing financial stress, with many senior citizens dependent on pensions and burdened by healthcare costs. The study also highlighted the increased risk of poverty and abuse faced by vulnerable seniors, particularly older women in urban areas with poor health.

The study ‘The Economic Condition of Older Adults in Goa,’ covered 400 senior citizens from six talukas.

It was conducted by Charmaine Savia Siqueira Lobo, Assistant Professor at the Department of Economics, Father Agnel College of Arts and Commerce, Pilar, under the guidance of former Rosary College of Commerce and Arts, Navelim professor Savio Falleiro, who is also the Managing Director of the Goa State Research Foundation.

“Longer life expectancy is a positive development, but it also brings economic challenges. Retirement leads to reduced income and, in many cases, families face financial strain when elderly members depend on them for support. Limited awareness about pension planning and savings further worsens the situation,” Lobo said.

Stating that Goa is witnessing faster population ageing compared to the national average, Falleiro said elderly households experience higher out-of-pocket expenditure, particularly on healthcare, increasing their risk of poverty. In some cases, older individuals continue working after retirement due to financial necessity.

The study found that senior citizens living in ‘old-old’ (O–O) households without any young earning member were more financially dependent on pensions compared to households with a mix of young and old members (Y–O). Although O–O households reported lower income, they faced relatively higher total and per capita expenditure compared to Y–O households.

Older women in urban areas with poor health emerged as the most vulnerable social group in the state. “Analysis of income shows differences based on age and gender, to the disadvantage of O–O households and female elderly, with pensions and interest on deposits being major sources. Cases of lack of income sources, ill-treatment and abuse were also reported,” Lobo said.

The study called for policy intervention, including age-friendly measures, regular revision of pensions, and the creation of a dedicated directorate for senior citizens in Goa.