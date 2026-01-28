Tuem hospital set to open on Feb 2 with 13 OPDs

Panaji: The Tuem Hospital will be commissioned for public use on February 2 with 13 outpatient departments, which will be operated by doctors from Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, and the Directorate of Health Services.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reviewed the progress of the facility on Monday in the presence of the health secretary and officials of the Goa Medical College, Public Health Department and the Directorate of Health Services. After reviewing the infrastructure and availability of facilities, it was decided to commission the hospital for public use from February 2, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said. The facility will be named Government Hospital and Research Centre, Tuem (GMC Link).

According to the CMO, OPDs in medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, dentistry, ophthalmology, paediatrics, AYUSH, physiotherapy, psychiatry, ENT, radiology and dermatology will function from the opening day. It said all required ancillary manpower, including nurses, multi-tasking staff, facility management and housekeeping staff and security services, will be deployed before commissioning to ensure there is no inconvenience to the public.

The CMO said it has also been decided to establish a dedicated research centre at the facility to undertake advanced healthcare research in collaboration with the National Centre for Disease Control and other reputed research organisations. Operation theatres are expected to be commissioned within four months as work to make them operational is already underway.

The CMO said the hospital, being a critical facility for Pernem and vicinity, will reduce the need for patients to travel to the North Goa District Hospital and GMC, Bambolim, for treatment.