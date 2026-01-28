Banking services hit as employees observe strike

Panaji: Banking services were disrupted across the state on Tuesday as employees and officers of public

sector, private and corporate banks observed a nationwide strike under the banner of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), demanding the introduction of a five-day banking week.

The protest, held at Azad Maidan, sought to press the long-pending demand for declaring all Saturdays as holidays. Similar demonstrations were held across the country, leading to the closure of more than two lakh bank branches, including over 88,000 public sector bank branches and more than one lakh private and corporate bank branches.

Addressing the gathering, Maxi Pereira, general secretary of the Goa Bank Employees Association, said the agitation would be intensified in the absence of government action.

“We were not rushing to go on strike. We were compelled to do so due to continued inaction. The struggle will continue until a five-day banking week is granted,” he said, urging employees to maintain unity and discipline.

UFBU leaders said the strike reflected the collective resolve of bank employees to secure what they described as a “logical, justified and long-standing” demand. They noted that the proposal for a five-day work week dates back to discussions held prior to the 10th bipartite settlement in 2012. While the 2015 settlement provided holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, the unions have consistently pressed for all Saturdays to be declared holidays.

Union leaders said that following discussions with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), an understanding was reached under which employees agreed to work an additional 40 minutes from Monday to Friday to compensate for Saturdays. This was formalised through a memorandum of understanding and forwarded to the government for approval.

“Despite the IBA’s recommendation, the government has not taken a decision for over two years,” a UFBU leader said.