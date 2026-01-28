When love gets reel

Filmmaker Joywin Fernandes returns with his new Konkani comedy film ‘Just Married.com’ on January 30, which he hopes will have you hooked

CHRISTINE MACHADO

As a wedding photographer Joywin Fernandes plays a small part in documenting the love stories of many couples. At times, he finds himself wondering how their love will evolve over the years after marriage. “I come across many stories and I find myself thinking sometimes, will their love be the same after 10 or 20 years?” he shares.

It is this pondering that laid the grounds for the story of his new film Just Married.com which has been written, directed and edited by him. “The idea came to me around four years ago. With time the story evolved into what became this film,” he says.

Starring noted actors John D’Silva and Rajdeep Naik in the lead roles, the film centres around a duo who run a wedding planning company. After the duo discovers they have made a mistake in some of their events, they reconnect with four couples whose weddings they had handled. What follows is rib-tickling chaos and a glimpse into the reality of married life.

“Some of the stories depicted in the movie are based on real ones I have encountered,” reveals Fernandes.

Noted tiatrist Prince Jacob also makes a small but thought-provoking cameo in the movie. “When people come for a film, they want to be entertained, they want to laugh. But at the same time, I feel the movie should also have a message. When they leave the theatre, they should have some takeaways,” says Fernandes.

Most of the actors in the film hail from a tiatr background, and some of them are facing the big screen for the first time. “It was a little difficult at first for them to adjust. They are used to shooting on stage because in earlier times there were no mics. So I had to show them how to speak when in a film. Now when you see the film you will see that they deliver their dialogues very naturally,” says the director.

This is Fernandes’ 16th film. And looking back, the filmmaker believes that he has evolved as an artist in terms of the quality and technique of his films. “I make films because I have a passion for it. I don’t want to wait and rely on the government for funds. I want to run after my dreams and make movies,” he says, adding that he consciously keeps his budget less. He does admit however that in terms of getting venues for screening films, the options are limited. “We have only one multiplex here. I feel that making a movie is easy but having the shows is a little bit difficult because there are no permanent venues,” he says. In fact, it is for this reason that Fernandes began his own Super8 OTT platform. “Once the film screenings in theatres are done, I put up my films here. This helps me recover the amount I have spent on the making of the film and allows more people to see it too,” he says.

And getting the film to as many people as possible is his main aim. In fact, the film already has screenings lined up in Mangaluru and Mumbai.

Fernandes also hints that the film could have a sequel down the line. “I have in fact already shared the story with the cast members but based on the response to this film we will see about going ahead,” he says. “In the meantime I am already working on two other films – the sequel to ‘Hasta-La-Vista’ and an emotional family drama titled ‘With Love’ starring Prince Jacob.”

I met Joywin Fernandes at Ravindra Bhavan where he told me about a film that he wanted me to be in. I liked the story and my role in it and so I decided to do it. The film sees me reuniting with Rajdeep on the big screen after a gap of 12 years. We last acted together in the ‘Home Sweet Home’ films. The film has been done with a lot of love and dedication and now it is in the hands of the audience.” – John D’Silva

The film has a good story, good dialogues and it is witty too. It is an all in one package. Joywin has been making films for so many years. It is not a joke to make a film. So I request Goans to come and watch the film. Only when you come to theatres and watch movies will we be able to make more and more films.” – Prince Jacob

When Joywin approaches me for his films, more than the story, I say yes to him because I see his passion for the art. Whether it is a big or small role or a big or small budget that does not make a difference to me. And this time, he has exceeded expectations with this film. There is emotional drama, comedy, glamour. And people will be able to relate to the story as well.” – Rajdeep Naik