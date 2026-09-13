Two people killed in major crash near Porvorim flyover

NT Reporter

Panaji

Two people were killed and two others, including a nine-year-old girl, were injured in an accident involving a two-wheeler, a speeding car and a truck near the entry/exit point of the newly inaugurated six-lane elevated corridor near a hotel in Porvorim

on Saturday.

The elevated corridor was opened to vehicular traffic on Friday.

The Porvorim Police said two-wheeler rider Sarvesh Vengurlekar (41), a native of Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra, and car passenger Amita Salgaonkar, a resident of Siolim, died in the accident.

Car driver Raunak Chari (22), a resident of Moira, and another car occupant, a nine-year-old girl from Siolim, were injured. Both are admitted to the Goa Medical

College, Bambolim.

Vengurlekar was working as a salesman with a private firm and was residing in rented accommodation at St Cruz.

The police said Chari was driving the car in a rash and negligent manner while travelling from Guirim towards Panaji via the Porvorim flyover. On reaching opposite Neo Majestic Hotel, the car dashed against the two-wheeler, which was travelling in the same direction, and then hit a truck, the police said.

The impact resulted in the deaths of the two-wheeler rider and the car passenger.

CCTV footage shows the car first colliding with the two-wheeler and then hitting the truck at the intersection, where the truck was approaching the highway from a service lane.

Police sources told The Navhind Times that the stretch lacks proper signages and rumble strips, posing a risk of accidents due to overspeeding.

Sources said the local traffic police had informed the authorities about the need to install signages, including rumble strips, near the entry and exit points.

The police said the absence of signages and rumble strips could cause confusion among motorists using the stretch and that their installation would help improve road safety.