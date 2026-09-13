GFP, AAP agree to join hands; third front on the horizon

NT Reporter

Margao

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are set to announce a potential alliance, or third front, named ‘Goa-First’, on Sunday, with hoardings put up by the two parties in the state hinting at an emergence of new political equations ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled for early next year. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will address the media on Sunday to formally announce

the alliance.

Kejriwal arrived in the state on Saturday.

“I will be making a big announcement tomorrow at 3 pm. The people of Goa want a change,” he said.

The proposed alliance between the GFP and the AAP, along with a few other parties, is expected to form a third front, with both parties seeking to unite the Opposition against the BJP.

The Navhind Times spoke to AAP Goa president Valmiki Naik and GFP chief Vijai Sardesai to understand the intent behind the proposed third front. Both leaders said the alliance would provide an alternative to voters seeking to challenge the BJP and expressed hope that other Opposition parties would join them.

“We have approached all Opposition parties in the past, but progress remained stagnant. While there was general agreement to meet, substantive discussions regarding seat-sharing and a common minimum programme never materialised. We were unable to secure a preliminary meeting with the Congress party, despite their engagement with the RGP. Consequently, we advanced negotiations with the GFP, who responded to our outreach. However, we remain open to a broader alliance, though we cannot wait indefinitely,” Naik stated.

He said Kejriwal would address the media on Sunday to formally announce the alliance. He said the door remained open to other parties, including the Congress and the Revolutionary Goans Party, that sought to oppose the BJP.

Sardesai, the Fatorda legislator and GFP chief, said, “The public desires a unified Opposition. However, if certain Opposition members delay the process, progress is hindered. There is a clear demand for a political alternative. The GFP recognises its responsibility to the people of Goa and has taken the initiative to unite the Opposition by first allying with the AAP. Our doors are open to all secular forces and like-minded individuals and parties to establish this alternative.”

On whether a triangular contest could lead to a split in votes, Sardesai said, “It is premature to discuss a ‘split of votes’ with five months remaining. Furthermore, why has the Congress remained inactive? Should an inactive Congress be excused while the active Opposition is immediately labelled as vote-splitters?”

Sources said the announcement is expected on Sunday, with Sardesai also scheduled to address the press conference.

The Fatorda MLA said the state executive of the GFP resolved to immediately move towards an alliance with like-minded secular political forces to unitedly defeat the BJP.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sardesai said they put Goa, the state, first before the party and individual political ambitions.

“Our message is clear: Goa First. Before the party, before politics and before personal ambitions—Goa First,’’ he said.