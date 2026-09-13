‘Driven from herd, elephant Omkar keeps entering Goa’

Naresh S

Panaji

Elephant Omkar’s repeated crossings into Goa have once again put the Forest Department on alert, with officials relying on teams to guide the animal back towards its herd in Maharashtra rather than attempting to capture it.

Conservator of Forests (wildlife and ecotourism) Naveen Kumar has said that Omkar is currently on the Maharashtra side, around a kilometre from the Goa border, with teams deployed to ensure that the elephant takes the forest route towards its herd.

The Maharashtra Forest Department is also involved in the effort, Kumar said, adding that the herd is believed to be in the Dodamarg area.

According to Kumar, Omkar’s repeated movement away from the herd could be linked to his behaviour as a sub-adult male elephant. “Male elephants at this stage may be driven away by dominant males in the herd to reduce competition. Omkar is believed to be around 10-11 years old and is not yet sexually mature, but has developed a tendency to roam independently.”

Kumar said there is no indication that a shortage of food or water is prompting Omkar to enter Goa. Water is available on both sides of the border and monsoon conditions have ensured adequate greenery and food availability, he said, describing Omkar as

a “free roamer”.

The elephant has been sighted around 11 times in Goa’s border villages, including Mopa, Tambose and Kadshi Mopa, according to the department. Kumar said Omkar moves across the border, with the presence of water and greenery allowing him to remain in the area for periods of time.

The department is tracking the elephant through physical sightings, footprints and other field evidence, as Omkar is not fitted with a GPS tracking device.

The Conservator of Forests said teams avoid entering forest areas at night due to safety concerns and monitor signs of the elephant’s movement during the morning.

Driving Omkar back towards his herd remains the preferred option, Kumar said, as capture operations could cause greater trauma to the animal. If the elephant remains in Goa for an extended period, the department may seek assistance from Maharashtra or other agencies with specialised expertise.

The latest approach comes nearly a year after Goa had sought Karnataka’s assistance in dealing with Omkar, including technical expertise involving trained Kumki elephants. The elephant had then been described as a young animal that had separated from its herd and was moving between Maharashtra and Goa.

Meanwhile, crop damage is being assessed by the Agriculture Department, with Forest Department personnel assisting villagers in the field. The Forest Department is also using village-level communication networks, including WhatsApp groups, to alert residents about Omkar’s presence and advise them to exercise caution, particularly during night hours.

For now, officials expect Omkar to continue moving towards the Maharashtra side and rejoin the herd, while maintaining vigilance along the Goa border.