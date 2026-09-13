838 govt vehicles auctioned in three years, fetch Rs 4.69 crore

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji

The Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) has disposed of 838 condemned and unserviceable government vehicles through auction over the last three financial years, generating Rs 4.69 crore for the State exchequer. Another 120 vehicles have been identified for condemnation and disposal across government establishments.

The figures are part of the government’s detailed statement on the disposal of unserviceable vehicles. GWMC’s auction records show that 121 vehicles were disposed of in 2023-24, followed by 61 in 2024-25. The disposal drive accelerated in 2025-26, when 656 vehicles were auctioned, taking the three-year total to 838. The cumulative revenue generated from the auctions stood at Rs 4.69 crore.

The vehicles included ageing government cars and jeeps, motorcycles, buses, ambulances, cranes, fire tenders, trucks and other utility vehicles. The records show vehicles belonging to the General Administration Department, Police, Public Works Department, Health Services, Electricity Department, Kadamba Transport Corporation, municipal councils and several other government agencies being brought into the disposal process.

The Government has designated GWMC as the nodal agency for condemnation and disposal, with the process involving inspection, valuation and auction. “The vehicles are disposed through e-auction as per the prescribed procedure,” the government has said. The notified policy also allows GWMC to undertake condemnation and disposal through tender, auction or other prescribed modes.

Meanwhile, 120 vehicles have been identified as damaged, abandoned or no longer in use and are being processed for condemnation. The list includes three vehicles under the Revenue administration — one each at the Collectorate, North Goa, and the Mamlatdar’s offices at Tiswadi and Bicholim.

The remaining 117 vehicles are largely associated with Public Works Department works divisions across locations including Altinho and Panaji, Ponda, Fatorda, Mapusa, Bicholim, Sanguem, Porvorim and other

PWD offices.

The inventory includes old road rollers, jeeps, tankers, trucks and other heavy vehicles. Some vehicles have remained unused for years, while the South Goa list separately records six inactive vehicles for which the condemnation process has already been initiated.