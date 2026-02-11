Up to one-year paid medical leave for terminally ill teachers

Panaji : Making a kind gesture, the state government has granted approval for the implementation of Special Medical Leave Policy providing for the grant of up to one year of fully paid medical leave to regular teachers of government and government-aided schools diagnosed with terminal illnesses.

The terminal illnesses under the policy shall include later-stage cancer, end-stage organ failure (kidney, liver, heart), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and progressive neurodegenerative disorders, as certified by a recognised government medical authority.

The order in this regard issued by education director Shailesh Zingde stated that the policy shall apply to all regular teachers working under the jurisdiction of the Education Department and shall be governed by the provisions of the Goa, Daman & Diu School Education Act, 1984 and Rules, 1986, read with the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972, as applicable.

“Eligible teachers shall be entitled to up to 365 days of fully paid medical leave. Extension beyond 365 days, if required, shall be considered only on the recommendation of a Government Medical Board and with the approval of the government,” the order said.

It said that during the period of such leave, the teacher’s service benefits, seniority, continuity of service, pensionary benefits and other admissible entitlements shall remain unaffected.

The order has directed that the heads of all government and government-aided primary, secondary, higher secondary and special schools shall ensure strict, timely and non-discriminatory implementation of the order and shall not cause any avoidable delay in processing eligible cases.