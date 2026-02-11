FeaturedGoa News

CCP polls: SEC reserves 15 wards for 4 categories

nt
nt

Panaji: The State Election Commission on Tuesday  notified the reservation of wards for the elections to the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) which will be held next month.

As per the notification, out of 30 wards,  50 per cent of the wards have been reserved for different categories.

The  notification issued by the Commissioner of State Election Commission Menino D’Souza revealed  that 15 wards are open for general category candidates,  six  wards have been reserved for women, five  wards have been reserved for other backward classes, three  reserved  for  OBC women and one ward has been reserved for scheduled tribe  woman candidate. The general category ward numbers  are 4, 5, 7,9,10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 20, 24, 26, 28 and 30;  wards reserved for women are  16,19,22, 23, 25 and 29; ward reserved for OBC are 6,14, 15, 21 and 27; ward reserved for OBC women are  2, 3 and 8, while ward No 1 has been  reserved for ST woman.

Sources said that the Revenue Minister and Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate  is likely to drop some of the present councillors from the list of candidates.

Besides some new faces, the list is likely to include  a  couple of former councillors  or their relatives.

It is pertinent to note that Atanasio Monserrate has kept his hold on the city municipal corporation since 2005. His son Rohit Monserrate has  been the city mayor for the last five years.

The Revenue Minister,  a BJP MLA,  will take a final call on the list of candidates to be backed by his  panel, and  there would hardly be any say of the party in candidate nomination.

Congress, Utpal Parrikar, son of former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, and other Opposition parties have shown willingness  to join hands to put up a join panel against Monserrate’s candidates.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 50% registered tourism businesses fail to share data on TIME platform
Next Article Up to one-year paid medical leave for terminally ill teachers

You Might Also Like