50% registered tourism businesses fail to share data on TIME platform

Nearly 35% of hotels are yet to embrace mandatory application

Padmavati Prabhu

Panaji : Nearly 50 per cent of the hotels and accommodation units registered with the Tourism Department have failed to submit the required data on the Tourism Information Management Enterprise (TIME) application. Additionally, nearly 35 per cent of the hotels are yet to register on TIME.

TIME, implemented by the Department, is a mandatory platform designed to streamline the collection of tourist-related statistics.

As per the statistics obtained from the Tourism Department, there are 9,500 hotels and accommodation units in six different categories registered, of which only 6,359 have registered on the TIME application. Among those registered on TIME, only 4,862 have been found to be submitting the mandated data.

The state government has made it mandatory for all hotels and accommodation units to register and submit data on TIME by the fifth of every month. By leveraging real-time data analytics, the government will gain deep insights into visitor demographics, travel patterns, and emerging trends, allowing for strategic interventions and a seamless hospitality ecosystem.

“The submission of the required data on the TIME application will give the Department a clear picture on tourist arrivals, nationality, occupancy, etc,” tourism director Kedar Naik said.

After it was found that several establishments had failed to submit the requisite data on TIME, the Department has warned of imposing a fine on the hotels and accommodation units for non-compliance despite repeated instructions.

“It has been observed that several establishments have failed to submit the requisite data despite repeated instructions or reminders or notices. In this regard, it is hereby informed that a fine will be imposed on hotels or accommodation units that have not complied with the mandatory data submission requirements on the TIME software as per the applicable rules and provisions,” the Department said.