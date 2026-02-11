Uproar in Colva after cops visit parish priest over 10 villa project

Margao: Colva witnessed a tense situation on Tuesday after Colva police inspector Vikram Naik, accompanied by around 18 police personnel, went to meet the parish priest at the local church in connection with an ongoing dispute over a construction project. The project, which includes 10 villas and 10 swimming pools in Ward 3, is claimed by locals to be under construction.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the parish priest had made an announcement during Mass about a meeting to be held by locals to oppose the project. Villagers who were attending a meeting at the nearby St Anthony’s chapel rushed to the church and later to the police station, where they demanded that the inspector be transferred.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Desai and Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddhanth Shirodkar were present at the police station to control and pacify the situation. Locals questioned the presence of police personnel at a place of worship.

The inspector said the visit was based on intelligence inputs and was aimed at preventing a law and order situation in the

village. After nearly three hours of confrontation, he tendered an apology for the incident. Residents reiterated their demand that the pending transfer order be executed.

They also sought registration of an FIR based on a complaint by a local fisherman who has been opposing the project over traditional access to fishermen’s houses in the locality. Villagers said a complaint filed by the developers had been registered, while the fisherman’s complaint had not.

Residents said they were opposed to the project as it was located in the village’s fishing ward and existing infrastructure such as water and power supply was already under strain. They also alleged that fisherman Antonio Rodrigues was assaulted and verbally abused by the land developers last month when he confronted them over access to his property. The issue was also raised during the gram sabha.

Residents said such projects did not benefit the local community. The local panchayat supported their stand, stating that it had issued stop-work notices despite which construction was continuing.

“The government through the TCP Department has given technical clearance for the project and now there are bungalows that have come up there,” said Benaulim AAP MLA Venzy Viegas.

“The PI’s transfer order has been pending for one and a half months, for which SP Desai said he would execute it,” said Viegas.

Late evening, Naik was transferred with Cuncolim PI being given additional charge of the Colva police station.